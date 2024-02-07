February 3, 2024
Urmila Matondkar's Films You Cannot Afford To Miss: Rangeela To Pinjar
Rangeela: Mili's ambition of becoming a famous actor is met with several hurdles when Raj Kamal, a noted actor, and Munna, her childhood friend, both fall in love with her.
Source: IMDb
Pinjar: Rashid abducts a young Hindu woman, to take revenge on her family over an ancestral dispute. However, when she manages to escape, her family disowns her and she is forced to return to Rashid.
Source: IMDb
Kaun?: Urmila Matondkar starrer is set in one location with just three characters, chronicling the incidents of a single night. The last scene will leave you with goosebumps.
Source: IMDb
Satya: Durga's bhai is killed in a gang war, turning him into a revenge-seeking man with a mission. Now, his ex-GF's cop husband is out to get him. Finally, the two team up to nab the real culprit.
Source: IMDb
Ek Hasina Thi (2004) - 7.5 Rating: Saif Ali Khan and Urmila Matondkar starrer is about a woman who falls for a charming and mysterious businessman, only to be framed for his underworld crimes.
Source: IMDb
Bhoot: Vishal and his wife, move into a highrise apartment where she gets possessed by a vengeful spirit. However, Vishal must help rid his wife of the spirit possessing her before it is too late.
Source: X/RGV