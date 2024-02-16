February 16, 2024
Usher Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea In Las Vegas | Photos
Following his Super Bowl halftime show performance, Usher got married to his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea.
Source: Instagram
The couple tied the knot in a white wedding in Las Vegas.
The singer shared photos from the ceremony on his Instagram handle on Thursday, February 15.
Usher also shared a photo of his white cape in the carousel post.
Jennifer Goicoechea wore a veil with the the text Mrs Raymond and the date of their wedding.
