February 14, 2024

Valentine's Day 2024: Here's How TV Stars Celebrated The Day Of Love

Gauahar Khan celebrated Valentine's Day with her husband Zaid Darbar and shared a photo by the sunset.

Sharad Kelkar dropped a love-filled photo with his wife.

Rohit Roy shared a photo with his wife Manasi Joshi Roy on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Aditi Malik and her husband shared a quirky photo on the day of love.

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra shared a candid photo on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

