February 13, 2024
Valentine's Day 2024: Movies Made On Iconic Love Stories
Heer and Ranjha are head over heels in love with each other. However, Heer's uncle hatches a devious plan to separate them. . The film stars Raaj Kumar, Priya Rajvansh, Pran and Prithviraj Kapoor.
Bajirao Mastani, is 2015 Hindi film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra. The movie is about themes of sacrifice and love.
Mughal-e-Azam, 1960 Indian historical drama film was directed by K. Asif and stars Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, and Durga Khote. The movie is about the lovers who were separated.
It is a 1976 Hindi romantic drama film based on the legendary story of Layla and Majnun. The film is directed by Harnam Singh Rawail and stars Rishi Kapoor, Ranjeeta, and Danny Denzongpa.
Omkara, an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Othello directed by Upendra based on the connection between the Mumbai underworld and the film industry. The movie is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) is a modern love story based on William Shakespeare's tragedy Romeo and Juliet. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
A historical drama film directed by Akbar Khan starred by Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal. It stars Kabir Bedi, Sonya Jehan, Manisha Koirala, Arbaaz Khan, Vaquar Shaikh, Rahil Azam, and Pooja Batra.
