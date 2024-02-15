February 15, 2024
Vasundhara Das To Shaan, Veteran Bollywood Singers Who Are Missing In Action
Mahalakshmi Iyer began her career with the album cut for Dus and went on to contribute to soundtracks like Dil Se, Saathiya, and Bunty aur Babli. It has now been five years since her last song.
Source: Wikipedia
Vasundhara Das is not just a singer but also an actor who has been part of several films such as Hey Ram and Lagaan. She last composed a song in 2012 for the film Yamudiki Mogudu: Ee Nela Thakkuvodu.
Source: Wikipedia
Sadhana Sargam: She boasts a record of over a thousand Hindi film songs, having started in the late 70s, though she only became consistent from 1982 onwards. Her last song for Malayalam film in 2015.
Source: IMDb
Lucky Ali: He continues to endure on the indie scene, where he has been a mainstay for over two decades now, but his last Hindi film song was in Tamasha (2015).
Source: Wikipedia
Shaan: He contributed to films like Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Om Shanti Om. However, over the years, he got overshadowed by younger voices.
Source: Instagram