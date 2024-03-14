March 13, 2024
Vettaiyan To Indian 2: Much-Awaited Tamil Movies To Release In 2024
Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the film stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The film is expected to release in July
Helmed by Dhanush, the film stars Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj and Dushara Vijayan. The film is expected to release this year, but the makers are yet to announce a date.
Helmed by Siva, the film stars Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The film is slated to release later this year.
Thangalaan: Helmed by Pa. Ranjith, the film stars Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead. The film is slated to release in April.
Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead. It is slated to release later this year.
Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film stars Ajith, Trisha, Regina Cassandra and Arav.
Helmed by Shankar S, the film stars Kamal Haasan in the lead.
