Republic Entertainment Desk
Vicky Kaushal's Movies To Watch After Bad Newz: Uri To Sardar Udham
Sam Bahadur is about a biographical drama film about Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's life, highlighting his bravery and leadership in the Indian Army.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is about a married couple, Kapil and Somya, from Indore, decide to divorce, but their plan spirals out of control.
Uri: The surgical strike is about Indian Army's special forces conduct a secret operation to avenge the terrorist attack on their base, which killed many soldiers.
Sardar Udham is about a biographical drama film about Udham Singh's 20-year quest for revenge against Michael O'Dwyer, responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, culminating in his assassination.
Raazi is set in the midst of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, a young Kashmiri woman, Sehmat Khan, is sent to Pakistan as a spy, married to a Pakistani army officer.
Masaan is a poignant drama that intertwines the stories of four individuals grappling with personal struggles, societal pressures, and the rigid caste system in small-town India, along the Ganges.
Raman Raghav 2.0 is about a serial killer, Ramanna, becomes obsessed with a police officer, Raghavan, who is investigating his murders. Ramanna sees a dark similarity between them.
