June 13, 2024

Vidya Balan To Tabu, Actresses Who Nailed Their Roles As Villains

Tabu's performance as Simi Sinha in Sriram Raghavan's thriller Andhadhun effectively balances her normal persona with her cold-hearted murderer, creating suspense and unease in the audience.

Source: IMDb

Mouni Roy portrayed Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Source: IMDb

Vidya Balan's Krishna in Ishqiya and Vidya's Neeyat showcased her vulnerability and ruthlessness, making her an unforgettable character.

Source: IMDb

Netflix's show Killer Soup, portrays Konkana as Swati Shetty, who murders her husband and enlists her lover in his place.

Source: IMDb

Richa Chadha's portrayal of Bholi Punjaban in the Fukrey series showcases her exceptional acting skills, blending humor and menace to create a memorable character.

Source: IMDb

The village boasts a haunted mansion with a witch named Makdee, played by Shabana Azmi, who is said to reside there. She was well complimented for her role.

Source: IMDb

Juhi Chawla, known for her lovable and bubbly roles, is set to star in the upcoming film titled Gulaab Gang.

Source: IMDb

View Next Slide