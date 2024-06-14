June 13, 2024
Vidya Balan To Tabu, Actresses Who Nailed Their Roles As Villains
Tabu's performance as Simi Sinha in Sriram Raghavan's thriller Andhadhun effectively balances her normal persona with her cold-hearted murderer, creating suspense and unease in the audience.
Source: IMDb
Mouni Roy portrayed Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.
Source: IMDb
Vidya Balan's Krishna in Ishqiya and Vidya's Neeyat showcased her vulnerability and ruthlessness, making her an unforgettable character.
Source: IMDb
Netflix's show Killer Soup, portrays Konkana as Swati Shetty, who murders her husband and enlists her lover in his place.
Source: IMDb
Richa Chadha's portrayal of Bholi Punjaban in the Fukrey series showcases her exceptional acting skills, blending humor and menace to create a memorable character.
Source: IMDb
The village boasts a haunted mansion with a witch named Makdee, played by Shabana Azmi, who is said to reside there. She was well complimented for her role.
Source: IMDb
Juhi Chawla, known for her lovable and bubbly roles, is set to star in the upcoming film titled Gulaab Gang.
Source: IMDb