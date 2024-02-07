January 16, 2024
Vijay Sethupathi Turns 46: 96 To Vikram, Many Shades Of The Merry Christmas Star
Vijay Sethupathi played the role of Vedha in Vikram Vedha that released in 2017. This crime thriller follows the life of a cop and a gangster.
96 is a romantic drama film that narrates the story of two high school kids who meet after 22 years. Vijay Sethupathi plas the role of Ram in this film.
Soodhu Kavvum is a dark comedy movie that revolves around the lives of a group of kidnappers. Sethupathi plays the role of Das in this film.
Super Deluxe is a multi-starrer film that explores the themes of gender, religion, sex, and more. Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of Shilpa, a transgender woman in the film.
Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom is a comedy about a young man who forgets a few years of his life shortly before his wedding. Sethupathi plays the role of Prem in the film.
