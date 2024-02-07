January 15, 2024
Vijay Sethupathi Turns 46: Vikram To Uppena, Makkal Selvan's Best Roles As Villain
Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master famously featured Vijay Sethupathi go up against Thalapathy Vijay. The tagline for the film read, 'Vijay vs Vijay'.
Source: IMDb
Vijay Sethupathi essayed the titular role of Vikram in Vikram Vedha. Incidentally, Sethupathi played an anti-hero more than a villain. The film also features R Madhavan.
Source: Instagram
Vijay Sethupathi played Sandhanam in Vikram - doctor by day and gangster by night. The scene stealing performance saw the actor share screen space with Kamal Haasan.
Source: X
Despite Vijay Sethupathi's limited screen time in 2019 film Petta as Jithu, the actor held his own in front of protagonist Rajinikanth. Master was offered to him after Lokesh saw him in Petta.
Source: IMDb
Vijay Sethupathi starred as Rayanam in 2021 film Uppena. The actor's menacing portrayal also carried an added layer of a father fiercely protecting his daughter, willing to kill for the same.
Source: Instagram