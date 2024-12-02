Vikrant Massey Retires From Acting: His Top Movies And Web Series To Watch On OTT

12th Fail is about a student's inspiring journey of resilience and determination is depicted in a heartwarming Disney+ Hotstar film featuring Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, and Anant Joshi.
The crime drama, set in Mirzapur, revolves around power, greed, and revenge in a world dominated by crime lords, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Vikrant. Stream it on Prime Video.
Made In Heaven explores modern Indian weddings and societal hypocrisies through the perspectives of two wedding planners. Vikrant features in one of the episodes. Stream it on Prime Video.
Broken But Beautiful follows two individuals who heal from heartbreak, rediscover love, and hope in each other, with the series available on JioCinema and ZEE5.
Criminal Justice is about a courtroom drama follows a cab driver's involvement in a murder investigation, featuring Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, and Jackie Shroff. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Dil Dhadkane Do is about a dysfunctional family that embarks on a cruise to celebrate an anniversary, uncovering secrets and complicated relationships in this engaging drama. Stream it on Netflix.
Lipstick Under My Burkha follows four women who challenge societal norms, embrace their desires in a conservative setting.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
