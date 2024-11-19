Vikrant Massey Starrers To Watch After The Sabarmati Report

The heartwarming movie 12th Fail, featuring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, tells the real-life story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, as documented in Anurag Pathak's bestselling book.
Source: Instagram/Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Mirzapur is about a shocking incident at a wedding procession that sparks a series of events involving two families in Mirzapur, a lawless city, with stars like Ali Fazal and Rasika Dugal.
Source: X
Phir Aayi Haseena Dilruba is about Rani and Rishu who evade cops in Agra, planning to run away together. However, their plans go awry, and Rani seeks help from an admirer.
Source: IMDb
Chhapaak is about Malti, an acid attack survivor, through the trials and triumphs of her recovery and the unquashable human spirit.
Source: Instagram
Lootera is about an aristocrat's daughter falls in love with a visiting archaeologist, but their secret could drive them apart, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.
Source: IMDb
A Death In the Gunj is about a shy Indian student's life is thrown into chaos during a family road trip, directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, written by Mukul Sharma and Disha Rindani.
Source: Instagram
A disillusioned Delhi wife and her new-in-town cousin navigate secrets, dreams, and their thorny dynamic on their paths to freedom, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and written by her.
Source: IMDb