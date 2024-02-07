January 14, 2024
Vincenzo, Extraordinary Attorney Woo And Other Korean Legal Dramas To Add To Your Watchlist
Extraordinary Attorney Woo: Woo Young Woo is a lawyer with Asperger's syndrome. She boasts a high IQ, impressive memory, and creative thought process but struggles with everyday interactions.
Source: IMDb
Vincenzo: During a visit to his motherland, a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice.
Source: Vincenzo
While You Were Sleeping: Three individuals, who have the power of precognition, help each other prevent disastrous incidents and take down a corrupt lawyer.
Source: IMDb
Devil Judge: In a dystopian future, a ruthless judge turns the courtroom into a live television show and takes the vote of citizens to dish out some of the most brutal punishments.
Source: IMDb
Law School: When a grim incident occurs at their prestigious school, justice through law is put to a test by a tough law professor and his ambitious students.
Source: IMDb