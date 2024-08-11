Republic Entertainment Desk
Viola Davis’ Birthday: Doubt To The Help, Her 7 Iconic Roles
Doubt is based on a Catholic school principal investigates a priest's unclear relationship with a troubled student, with stars including Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams, and Henders.
Source: IMDb
Fences is set in the 1950s, a working-class African-American father struggles to raise his family while grappling with personal life events, directed by Denzel Washington.
Source: IMDb
How To Get Away With Murder is about a group of law students and their professor who are entangled in a twisted murder plot that threatens to alter their lives.
Source: IMDb
Lila And Eve is about two mothers, distraught over their children's deaths, team up to avenge their actions after local authorities fail to take action.
Source: IMDb
The Help is set in the 1960s civil rights author aims to write a book examining the experiences of African American maids, focusing on their daily struggles with white families.
Source: IMDb
Widows is based on four women, each with a debt from their deceased husbands' criminal activities, take their fate into their own hands to forge a future on their own terms.
Source: IMDb
Davis won her fourth Oscar for her role in August Wilson's adaptation of Ma Rainey, set in 1927 Chicago recording studio. The film explores the exploitative nature of the black entertainment industry.
Source: IMDb