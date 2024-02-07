January 26, 2024
Walter White, Tony Montana, Griselda: Taking A Look At The Most Menacing On-screen Drug Lords
A chemistry teacher turned meth-dealing kingpin, Bryan Cranston's Walter White gets menacing by the episode in Breaking Bad. The series can be streamed on Netflix.
Source: X
Al Pacino as Tony Montana in Scarface, makes for arguably one of the most dashing yet tragic portrayals of a drug lord on screen. Scarface can be streamed on Jio Cinema.
Source: X
Griselda, starring Sofia Vergara in the titular role, recently marked its debut on Netflix. It is based on the life of Griselda Blanco who established one of the most successful cartel networks.
Source: X
Pablo Escobar in Narcos, essayed seamlessly by Wagner Moura, follows the life of the Columbian drug lord as a DEA agent gets hell-bent on taking him down. Narcos is streaming on Netflix.
Source: X
Alice Braga stars in Queen of the South - as the queen of the south, Teresa Mendoza. The drama spanning five seasons, is available for streaming on Netflix.
Source: X
Marlo Stanfield, essayed by Jamie Hector in The Wire, is the head of the eponymous Stanfield Organization in the Baltimore drug trade. The Wire is available for streaming on Jio Cinema.
Source: X
Frank Lucas from American Gangster, essayed by Denzel Washington, makes for a stellar testament to the veteran actor's undeniable range as he aces the role. The 2007 film is streaming on Jio Cinema.
Source: X