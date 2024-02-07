January 22, 2024
West Side Story To Warm Bodies: Shakespeare-inspired Romances To Watch Ahead Of Anyone But You
For the unversed, the Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney led Anyone But You is a contemporary take on the Shakespeare classic Much Ado About Nothing. The film is currently running in theatres.
West Side Story, first made in 1961 and now remade in 2021 with Ansel Elgort and Rachel Ziegler in the lead, is a musical take on the evergreen Romeo Juliet story.
Warm Bodies makes for a rather quirky take on the typical Romeo Juliet trope of forbidden love - switching opposing families for zombies. The film can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum lead She's The Man, inspired by Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. The film can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew forms the premise of 10 Things I Hate About You notably starring the late Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles. The film can be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes lead Romeo + Juliet, is based on the Shakespeare novel of the same name, albeit being a modern retelling. The film is available for rent on YouTube.
