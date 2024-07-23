Republic Entertainment Desk
When Movies Brought Back Jawaharlal Nehru: Bhaag Milkha Bhaag To The Legend Of Bhagat Singh
"Gandhi" (1982) is a biographical film about Mahatma Gandhi's life, from his beginnings as a lawyer to his leadership in India's nonviolent struggle for independence from British rule.
Sardar is a biopic on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's life, starring Paresh Rawal, covering his role in India's freedom struggle, unification, and political career as the country's first Deputy PM.
Jinnah is a biographical film about Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. The movie explores his life, political career, and role in the partition of India and the creation of Pakistan.
The Legend of Bhagat Singh is a biographical film about Bhagat Singh, a Indian revolutionary who fought for independence from British rule. The movie, starring Ajay Devgn as Singh, explores his life.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a biographical sports drama film about Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete and Olympic champion. The movie, starring Farhan Akhtar as Singh, explores his life, struggles.
Viceroy's House is a historical drama film about the final months of British rule in India, focusing on the partition of India and Pakistan. The movie is directed by Gurinder Chadha.
Sam Bahadur is a biographical film about Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India's most celebrated military leaders. The movie explores his life, military career.
