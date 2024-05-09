May 9, 2024
When Small Town Love Stories Made Their Way To The Big Screen: Bareilly Ki Barfi To Raanjhanaa
Laapata Ladies is about two young brides who get lost on a train, leading to misadventures, mistaken identities, and heartwarming moments in a film directed by Kiran Rao.
Dum Laga Ke Haisha is about Prem and Sandhya, who were arranged for a lifetime, face a mismatch in their arranged marriage, directed by Sharat Katariya and written by him.
Masaan is about four individuals in India's Ganges River face prejudice, strict moral code, and a punishing caste system, overcoming personal tragedies.
PadMan is about a man aims to create a sanitary pad machine and provide affordable pads to rural Indian women, recognizing the impact of menstruation.
Toilet Ek Prem Katha is about a woman who threatens to leave her husband unless he installs a toilet, prompting him to fight against backward society.
Shudh Desi Romance is the romantic comedy that follows three young people who defy societal norms and follow their hearts, directed by Maneesh Sharma and written by Jaydeep Sahni.
Udaan is about a 16-year-old boy who returns home to his abusive father after being expelled from school, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and written by Anurag Kashyap and Devanshu Singh.
