Republic Entertainment Desk

Where Was Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan Madhuri Dixit Starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Filmed?

The Chomu Fort in Rajasthan, featured in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is a grand blend of aristocratic charm, traditional hospitality, and modern design, featuring exquisite furniture and elegant rooms.

 

Source: Instagram

Allah Hafiz was shot in Hampi, the former capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, renowned for its rich cultural heritage and stunning architectural remains.

Source: Instagram

One of the more stereotypical picks when it comes to hill station touring, Manali makes for the perfect getaway with both friends and family.

Source: X

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 showcased the refined lifestyle of Nawabs, Lucknow, along with stunning music and dance performances. 

Source: Instagram

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 showcased Kolkata, India's cultural capital, featuring iconic landmarks like Howrah Bridge, Bengali cuisine, and vibrant shopping areas.

Source: Instagram

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 captures breathtaking scenes of Leh, Ladakh's highest mountain passes, clear skies, and breathtaking landscapes.

Source: Instagram

Mumbai, India's film city, was a crucial location for filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 due to its bustling markets and vibrant cityscape.

Source: Instagram