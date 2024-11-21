Where Was Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan Madhuri Dixit Starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Filmed?

The Chomu Fort in Rajasthan, featured in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is a grand blend of aristocratic charm, traditional hospitality, and modern design, featuring exquisite furniture and elegant rooms.
Allah Hafiz was shot in Hampi, the former capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, renowned for its rich cultural heritage and stunning architectural remains.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 showcased the refined lifestyle of Nawabs, Lucknow, along with stunning music and dance performances.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 showcased Kolkata, India's cultural capital, featuring iconic landmarks like Howrah Bridge, Bengali cuisine, and vibrant shopping areas.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 captures breathtaking scenes of Leh, Ladakh's highest mountain passes, clear skies, and breathtaking landscapes.
Mumbai, India's film city, was a crucial location for filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 due to its bustling markets and vibrant cityscape.
