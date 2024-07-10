Wild Wild Punjab To Vikings Valhalla: Latest OTT Releases This week | Republic World
Wild Wild Punjab To Vikings Valhalla: Latest OTT Releases This week
Wild Wild Punjab is a comedy about Rajesh Khanna, Khanne, and his friends, Maan Arora, Honey Singh, and Gaurav Jain, who embark on a road trip to confront his ex-girlfriend. Streaming on Netflix
In Kyoto, Suzie (Rashida Jones) discovers her husband and son disappear in a plane crash, leading to the introduction of Sunny, a domestic robot. Streaming on Apple TV+
Commander Karan Saxena is an action-packed thriller follows RAW agent Commander Karan Saxena, facing political intrigue and high-stakes espionage in Ind and Pak. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
Sausage Party: Foodtopia is a sequel to the 2016 film, following Frank the Sausage, Brenda Bunson, Barry, as they create a chaotic food society. Streaming on Prime Video
Vikings: Valhalla returns seven years after season 2, featuring Freydis Eriksdotter as Jomsborg leader, Leif Eriksson in Constantinople. Streaming on Netflix
Neha Sharma starrer 36 Days, is about a mysterious new tenant, Farah, who disrupts community peace, uncovers hidden truths, and blurs the line between friend and foe. Streaming on Sony Liv.
Dr Death 2 delves into the true story of Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, a renowned surgeon known for his groundbreaking artificial organs. Streaming on Lionsgate Play
Kakuda is a horror comedy set in Ratodi, Uttar Pradesh, centered on a Tuesday ritual demanding houses. Streaming on ZEE5.
Ben Vasani, a 12-year-old middle schooler with shape-shifting superpowers, embarks on a 10-episode series to self-discover his identity. Streaming on Apple TV+
Pill is about a film by Dr. Prakash and three whistle-blowers, exposes corruption in the Indian pharmaceutical industry, highlighting health, ethics. Streaming on JioCinema
Showtime: Part 2 - It is a continuation of Bollywood drama where the show intensifies with Raghu Khanna facing a tax raid. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
