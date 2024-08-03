Republic Entertainment Desk
Winning Moment! Sana Makbul Clinches Bigg Boss OTT 3 Trophy
Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor announced Sana Makbul as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, marking a glittering finale for the popular reality show.
Sana Makbul won the season's finale, earning Rs 25 lakh and a trophy, alongside notable celebrities and finalists in attendance.
Her assertive personality and strong opinions often caused conflict with her fellow housemates, making her a prominent figure throughout the season.
Sana Makbul thanked rapper Naezy for his unwavering support throughout her show journey, despite appearing on multiple television shows, and revealed that her next project is unconfirmed.
Ranvir Shorey admitted to losing the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' trophy to Sana Makbul, stating she was an undeserving winner due to the channel's kindness.
Sana Makbul, in an exclusive interview with IndiaToday, denied any favoritism during her tenure with Bigg Boss, stating that she was scolded multiple times and was given a spot during Weekend Ka Vaar.
The actor, who has been offered 'Bigg Boss' multiple times, believes it was her time to shine. Despite being questioned about her lack of passion during 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.
