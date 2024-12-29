Wolf Man To The Monkey: Hollywood Horror Movies Releasing In 2025

The Heart Eyes Killer is causing trouble on Valentine's Day by stalking and murdering romantic couples, making no couple safe this Valentine's Day.
Release Date: February 7, 2025
Scream Boat is about A boat ride in New York City becomes a desperate battle against a monstrous mouse, posing a threat to a motley crew.
Release Date: January 24, 2025
Sinners is about twin brothers return to their hometown to start anew, but they discover a new evil awaits them.
Release Date: March 7, 2025
The Monkey is about twin brothers Bill and Hal discover their father's old monkey toy, causing a series of deaths. They discard the toy, leading to their separation.
Release Date: February 21, 2025
Clown In A Cornfieled is set in a fading midwestern town, Frendo the clown, once a symbol of success, reappears as a terrifying scourge.
Release Date: May 9, 2025
28 Years Later is about a group of rage virus survivors discover mutated secrets and wonders on an island, impacting not only the infected but also other survivors.
Release Date: June 20, 2025
Thread An Insidious Tale is about a couple who uses a spell to travel back in time to prevent their daughter's tragic death, directed by Jeremy Slater.
Release Date: August 29, 2025
