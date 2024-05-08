May 8, 2024
World Athletics Day: Maidaan To Mary Kom, Must-watch Bollywood Movies
Maidiaan is inspired by legendary Indian coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.
Source: IMDb
Dangal is about former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters facing societal oppression at Commonwealth Games. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with stars including Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana.
Source: IMDb
Mary Kom is based on Indian boxer Mary Kom's life. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film stars Priyanka Chopra in a titular role.
Source: IMDb
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag explores the true story of Milkha Singh's ascension, influenced by the India-Pakistan partition. It stars Farhan Akhtar, Kousi Orfahli and Deepak Singh Rawat.
Source: IMDb
Soorma is based on a player's miraculous comeback after a near-death experience, showcasing the human spirit's triumph through determination, hard work, and passion for sports.
Source: IMDb
83 begins from June 25, 1983 when India regained the cricket world stage after defeating the West Indies in a thrilling match at Lord's Cricket Ground.
Source: IMDb
Iqbal is based on a deaf and mute cricketer, seeings guidance from a drunken ex-player. It stars Shreyas Talpade, Naseeruddin Shah, and Shweta Basu Prasad.
Source: IMDb