May 3, 2024
World Press Freedom Day: Movies Based On Journalism
Nayak is about a journalist who accepts a Maharashtra chief minister's challenge to run the state for one day, leading to political intrigue and starring Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Amrish Puri.
Source: IMDb
A Page 3 journalist explores Mumbai's socialite party circle world,. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and Jay Dev Banerjee, with stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Atul Kulkarni, and Sandhya Mridul.
Source: IMDb
An activist journalist collaborates with the sister of a murdered model to bring justice to her case. This movie is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and starring Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, and Myra Karn.
Source: IMDb
Kabul Express follows two Indian journalists, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, and Salman Shahid, as they interview Taliban in Afghanistan, a war-torn country, and their misadventures.
Source: IMDb
Journalist Noor's life takes a dramatic turn when she uncovers a news-breaking cover story. Directed by Sunhil Sippy, this movie stars Sunny Leone, Sonakshi Sinha.
Source: IMDb
Peepli Live exposes the television news industry's manipulation of circumstances for high TRP, focusing on farmers' lifestyles and their suicide attempt to secure loans, which becomes national news.
Source: IMDb
Madras cafe is about an Indian intelligence agent who visits a war-torn coastal island to dismantle a rebel group and meets a passionate journalist, directed by Shoojit Sircar.
Source: IMDb