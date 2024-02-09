February 8, 2024
Yami Gautam Confirms Pregnancy, Flaunts Baby Bump At Trailer Launch Of Article 370
Yami Gautam confirmed her pregnancy at the trailer launch of Article 370.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar arrived hand-in-hand at the event.
The couple announced that they are expecting a child at the event.
Yami flaunted her baby bump as well as motherhood glow.
Her husband carefully escorted her to the stage.
Yami Gautam is reported to be five and a half months pregnant.
Yami Gautam posed for the shutterbugs at the event and shared her pregnancy journey.
