February 8, 2024

Yami Gautam Confirms Pregnancy, Flaunts Baby Bump At Trailer Launch Of Article 370

Yami Gautam confirmed her pregnancy at the trailer launch of Article 370.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar arrived hand-in-hand at the event.

The couple announced that they are expecting a child at the event.

Yami flaunted her baby bump as well as motherhood glow.

Her husband carefully escorted her to the stage.

Yami Gautam is reported to be five and a half months pregnant.

Yami Gautam posed for the shutterbugs at the event and shared her pregnancy journey.

