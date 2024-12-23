Year Ender 2024: The Family Man 3, Paatal Lok 2, Most-Anticipated Indian Web Series Of 2025

Black Warrant follows a retired special ops assassin and DEA agent as they combat a cyber terrorist organization constructing a dangerous machine threatening global catastrophe.
Bandawaale follows Mariam, a young poetess in a sleepy town, who seeks freedom by uploading her poetry online with the help of a brass band singer and DJ.
Dabba Cartel is set in1960s Mumbai, five housewives run a high-stakes secret cartel, navigating style, ambition, love, friendship, and betrayal.
Matka King is a Mumbai cotton trader's story about launching Matka, a gambling game that democratizes a previously exclusive area for the rich and elite.
Pataal Lok is about a cop who uncovers shocking pasts of four suspects in a journalist's assassination attempt, leading to a thrilling case involving Paatal Lok.
Pritam Pedro is about Rajeshwar Pandey Raaj is the director, with the stars Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, and Sandeepa Dhar.
Rakt Brahmand is about Krishna D.K. Raj Nidimoru starring, Wamiqa Gabbi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal.
