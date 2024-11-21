Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein To Campus Beats: New OTT Releases To Binge Online

The second season of Sidharth Sengupta's romantic crime thriller series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein will delve into themes of envy and possession, featuring Vikrant and Shikha.
The new season of Campus Beats, directed by Aniruddha Rajderkar, stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Tanvi Gadkari, Sahaj Singh, and Manish Poonam.
Thukra Ke Mera pyaar is about two families clash over societal and caste differences, leading to a saga of revenge after a love story goes wrong, featuring Dhaval Thakur.
Spellbound is an animated musical comedy film set in Lumbria, where Ellian, a tenacious princess, embarks on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom.
Netflix's When the Phone Rings is a thriller drama starring Yoo Yeon-seok, Chae Soo-bin, Heo Nam-jun, and Jang Gyu-ri, focusing on a tense marriage and kidnapping.
Rana Daggubati hosts the Telugu talk show Rana Daggubati Show, providing behind-the-scenes insights into Tollywood stars' lives through candid conversations and personal stories.
Waack Girls is a drama series features Mekhola Bose, Rytasha Rathore, Chrisann Pereira, Anasua Chowdhury, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, as they form a dance group in a waacking environment.
