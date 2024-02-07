January 14, 2024
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Shirin Sewani Shares Glimpses From Her Baby Shower
Shirin Sewani, best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to welcome her first child.
Source: Shirin Sewani
Ahead of her delivery, she hosted a traditional baby shower ceremony on Saturday.
For the baby shower ceremony, Shirin Sewani was dressed in a rani pink-toned kurta, complemented by a contrasting pastel green-hued sharara and a matching dupatta.
The baby shower was a close-knit affair with close friends and family in attendance.
In her caption, the actress humorously expressed her future intentions as a mother, stating, "I will be the mother who steals her kids Maggi."
