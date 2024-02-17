February 17, 2024
Yoga Asanas To Improve Your Skin Health
Sarvangasana is a full-body exercise that stimulates many muscles. It's an inversion pose that involves balancing on your shoulders with your legs extended upwards.
Halasna is an inverted asana in hatha yoga and modern yoga as exercise. Its variations include Karnapidasana with the knees by the ears, and Supta Konasana with the feet wide apar
For Bhujnagasna, lie down on your stomach while palms are placed near the shoulders. While breathing in, slowly raise your head, chest, and abdomen.
Ustrasana, also known as camel pose, is a yoga pose that involves kneeling and bending over while keeping the back. It's a chest-opening pose that stretches the front of the body.
The name Dhanurasana derives from the Sanskrit 'Dhanush,' which means 'bow' or 'Asana' means 'posture' or 'pose. It is a sequence of Yogasana that helps to strengthen the back and abdominal muscles.
Uttanasana is a rejuvenating yoga pose that promotes blood circulation to the face and scalp, nourishing the skin and hair follicles.
Sava” or “shava” refers to a corpse, while “asana” means posture or pose. Therefore, Savasana is popularly known as the corpse pose. It is a relaxing position which is practised at the end of the yoga
