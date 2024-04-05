April 5, 2024
Young Victoria-The Madness Of King George: List Of Historical And Royal Films
The Private lives of Elizebeth and Essex revolves around love/hate relationship between Queen Elizabeth I, Robert Devereux, the Earl of Essex. Directed by Michael Curtiz, his movie stars Bette Davis.
The King And I is about a widow accepts a job as a live-in governess to the King of Siam's children. Directed by Walter Lang, this movie stars Yul Brynner, Deborah Kerr and Rita Moreno.
The Madness Of King George is King George III goes mad, his Lieutenants try to adjust the rules to run the country without his participation. This movie is directed by Nicholas Hytner.
The Oscar-winning biopic The King's Speech retells the true story of King George VI as he overcame his stutter to lead the country through WW2. This movie is directed by Tom Hooper.
The Young Victoria is about a dramatization of the turbulent first years of Queen Victoria's rule, and her enduring romance with Prince Albert. Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée stars Emily Blunt.
The Queen is about the Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth II struggles with her reaction to a sequence of events nobody could have predicted. Directed by Stephen Frears, this movie stars Helen Mirren.
The Queen Victoria is about the Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert dies, she finds solace in her trusted servant, Mr. John Brown. Directed by John Madden, this movie is starred by Judi Dench.
