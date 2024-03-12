March 12, 2024
Yuva, Singham, Bholaa: Biggest Ajay Devgn Hits That Are Remakes
Directed by Mani Ratnam, it is starred by Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan. Yuva was a remake of Mani Ratnam's most popular Tamil film, Aayutha Ezhuthu.
Directed by Rohit Shetty, this movie is starred by Ajay Devgn, Prakash Raj and Sudhanshu Pandey
The first film, a remake of the Tamil hit Singam
The 2015 Hindi language thriller, directed by Nishikant Kamat, is a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name, which starred Mohanlal and Meena.
Based on Mihir Bhuta's Gujarati play Aflatoon which was based on Harsh Shivsharan's Marathi play Ghar Ghar which had earlier been adapted in Malayalam in 2001 as Kakkakuyil.
Son of Sardaar is a 2012 Indian Hindi-language action comedy film directed by Ashwni Dhir. A remake of 2010 Telugu film Maryada Ramanna directed by S. S. Rajamouli, it featured Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt
Directed by Rohit Shetty and starred with Ajay Devgn, Ayesha Takia. It is a remake of the 2005 Telugu film Anukokunda Oka Roju.
Directed by K. Subhash, this movie is starred with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, it is a remake of Telugu Film Khadgam.
