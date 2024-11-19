Zeenat Aman Birthday: Incredible Films Of The Bold And Beautiful Actress

Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan as Don and Zeenat Aman as Roma, follows a common man disguised as Don to infiltrate a crime lord's gang.
Zeenat Aman stars in cult-status film The Great Gambler, a crime action classic with Amitabh Bachchan as Shabnam, a double agent disguised as a club dancer.
Zeenat Aman stars in Qurbani, a 1980 film with blockbuster songs like Aap Jaisa Koi and Laila O Laila, and is known for being the highest-grossing film of 1980.
Zeenat Aman stars as Bharat in Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, a film about a poor man's struggle for family, and suggested Deepika Padukone for Roopa in a sequel.
Satyam Shivam Sundaram, a film by Zeenat Aman, tells the story of a singer's disfigured face, and she was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.
Dharmendra starrer Yaadon Ki Baaraat, featuring Aamir Khan as a child actor, significantly influenced Indian cinema with its storyline of three brothers reunited through a family song.
Zeenat Aman gained fame for her role in Haré Rama Haré Krishna, a cult classic featuring Dev Anand. Aman won a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her role in Dum Maro Dum.
