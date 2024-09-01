Republic Lifestyle Desk
Zendaya 28th Birthday: Interesting Facts About Spider-Man Actress
Zendaya, born on September 1, 1996, in Oakland, California, is the only biological daughter of former teachers Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and Claire Stoermer.
Zendaya, despite not being an only child, has five older half-siblings on her father's side, all of whom she has a close relationship with.
Zendaya's full name, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, is derived from her family tree, which has roots in Germany and Africa.
Acting: She has showcased her versatility in films like "Spider-Man: Homecoming", "Euphoria", and "Greatest Showman".
Singing: She has released her own music, including the hit single "Replay", and has also sung in soundtracks for films and TV shows.
3. Dancing: She has demonstrated her dancing skills in films, TV shows, and music videos, including her iconic performance in "Lip Sync Battle".
4. Fashion: She is a fashion icon, gracing red carpets and magazine covers with her unique style and has collaborated with fashion brands like Tommy Hilfiger.
5. Activism: She uses her platform to advocate for social justice, gender equality, and mental health awareness, inspiring her fans to take action.
Producing: She has ventured into production, co-producing films and TV shows, including "Euphoria", showcasing her creative control and entrepreneurial spirit.
