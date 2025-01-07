Republic Entertainment Desk

Zendaya-Tom Holland Got Engaged On Christmas, Euphoria Actress Flaunts Massive Diamond Ring

Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged.

 

The news comes after Zendaya stepped out for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards flashing a massive diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger to the shutterbugs. Holland, however, gave the ceremony a miss.


 

A family source confirmed to People magazine that Holland and Zendaya, both 28, got engaged during the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

 


 

Another source told the publication that 'everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening', adding Holland had been keen to propose to Zendaya 'for a while'.


 

"He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special," the source added.


 

Holland and Zendaya, however, are in no hurry to get married. 

 


 

"They will enjoy things for now and won't rush a wedding. They are both busy with work projects. Tom's always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it's official."

 

The actors will return for the currently untitled fourth Spider-Man film that will start filming in the summer.


 

 They met on the sets of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, which starred Holland as the titular superhero/ Peter Parker and Zendaya as his classmate and love interest, MJ.

Holland and Zendaya, both 28, reprised their characters in 2019's Spider-Man: Far from Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). They are also set to star in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.


 

 


 

