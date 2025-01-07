Zendaya-Tom Holland Got Engaged On Christmas, Euphoria Actress Flaunts Massive Diamond Ring

Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged.
Source: Instagram
The news comes after Zendaya stepped out for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards flashing a massive diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger to the shutterbugs. Holland, however, gave the ceremony a miss.
Source: Instagram
A family source confirmed to People magazine that Holland and Zendaya, both 28, got engaged during the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
Source: Tomdaya/X
Another source told the publication that 'everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening', adding Holland had been keen to propose to Zendaya 'for a while'.
Source: AP
"He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special," the source added.
Source: X
Holland and Zendaya, however, are in no hurry to get married.
Source: X
"They will enjoy things for now and won't rush a wedding. They are both busy with work projects. Tom's always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it's official."
Source: X
The actors will return for the currently untitled fourth Spider-Man film that will start filming in the summer.
Source: X
They met on the sets of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, which starred Holland as the titular superhero/ Peter Parker and Zendaya as his classmate and love interest, MJ.
Source: X
Holland and Zendaya, both 28, reprised their characters in 2019's Spider-Man: Far from Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). They are also set to star in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.
Source: X