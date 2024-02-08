February 7, 2024
Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet Up The Style Quotient At Dune 2 Mexico Premiere
The Dune Part 2 premiere took place on February 7 in Mexico. It was attended by the star-studded cast of the movie including Florence Pugh.
Zendaya showed up in brown co-ords featuring a crop top matched with a thigh-high slit skirt.
Timothee Chalamet posed in a grey suit with a black shirt.
Austin Butler looked dapper in an all-black suit.
The entire Dune team also came together for a group photo.
