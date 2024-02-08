February 7, 2024

Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet Up The Style Quotient At Dune 2 Mexico Premiere

The Dune Part 2 premiere took place on February 7 in Mexico. It was attended by the star-studded cast of the movie including Florence Pugh.

Source: X

Zendaya showed up in brown co-ords featuring a crop top matched with a thigh-high slit skirt.

Source: X

Timothee Chalamet posed in a grey suit with a black shirt.

Source: X

Austin Butler looked dapper in an all-black suit.

Source: X

The entire Dune team also came together for a group photo.

Source: X

View Next Slide