January 13, 2024
Zombie Movies On OTT: Train To Busan, Resident Evil And More Titles That Are Scary, Gripping
World War Z (Prime Video): Brad Pitt starrer is inspired by the 2006 novel of the same name by Max Brooks. In the film, he plays a former UN investigator who finds himself amid a zombie attack.
Train To Busan (Prime Video): It is a 2016 South Korean action horror film offering edge-of-your-seat moments peppered with cry-worthy scenes.
Resident Evil Franchise (Netflix): The movies show gun-wielding Alice ever-ready to fight the zombies and help humanity.
I Am Legend (Prime Video): It stars Will Smith as virologist Neville living all alone in New York, which was evacuated after a virus outbreak.
Cargo (Netflix): Amid a terrifying pandemic, a father searches the wilds of Australia for someone willing to protect and care for his infant daughter.
