Trending Quicks

Jaishankar told Republic that he “thought over” joining the saffron party "for weeks" before he actually did join the BJP.

Why Jaishankar Joined BJP

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

21 minutes ago
“No right thinking person would say India is not a nation”, Jaishankar said as he tore into Rahul Gandhi's idea of India.

Jaishankar Slams RaGa

24 minutes ago
Ukraine Russia

Zaporizhzhia Plant Attack

42 minutes ago
Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar's Explosive Statement

S Jaishankar Interview

an hour ago
Protesting students in Chilpancingo set a state government building on fire on Monday.

Mexico Protest

an hour ago
WCL

WCL update

an hour ago
Preity Zinta

Preity With Husband

an hour ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun Turns 42

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Strikes A Pose

an hour ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Looks Beautiful

an hour ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday Looks Cute

an hour ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Looks Pretty

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya Nails Airport Look

an hour ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Looks Stylish

an hour ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Caught On Camera

an hour ago
Congress Manifesto

Cong Manifesto For 2024

an hour ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Comfy Look

an hour ago
Republic Top 5

  1. Ex-Union Min Birender Singh Quits BJP, Set To Join Congress on Tuesday

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Pune Student Kidnapped, Strangulated by 3 Including Friend For Ransom

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Out With Family, Man's Body Cut into '17 Pieces' After Being Hit by Audi

    India News10 hours ago

  4. 'Khichdi Chor Sanjay Raut Stole Poor People's Food': Sanjay Nirupam

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Dinesh Karthik reveals his BIGGEST REGRET to R Ashwin

    Sports 11 hours ago
Whatsapp logo