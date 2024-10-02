Isha Bhandari

Air Force Chopper Crash Lands in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

An Air Force helicopter, tasked with delivering relief material to flood victims in Bihar , crashed in the Aurai police station area.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have faced challenges due to high water levels in the area, hindering their access.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar the helicopter was coming from adjoining Darbhanga after air-dropping relief material.

District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said, "All four occupants appear safe and unharmed. However, as a precaution, they are being taken to a local hospital for check-up and treatment, if required."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of the state where large swathes of land have been inundated following the release of water.

The chief minister instructed officials concerned to accord top priority to providing affected people with relief items such as food packets, medicines and polythene sheets.

