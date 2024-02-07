January 19, 2024
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inaugration : VVIPs, Politicians, Celebrities, Cricketers On Guest List
Grand consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, 2024 which will be attended by many VVIPs including PM Modi. Invitation card was sent to UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Source: PTI
The event will be attended by Saint Baba Ramdev, and other esteemed spiritual guests including the families of Karsevaks who were part of the movement for construction of Ram Mandir.
Source: PTI
Ram Janmabhoomi Trust sent invites to 7000 people, 3000 VVIPs and 4000 seers, 4 Shankaracharyas, and RSS members including chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Source: PTI
The newly constructed Ram temple’s inauguration ceremony will be attended by celebrities and cricketers as well such as one of the greatest batsman in the history of cricket Sachin Tendulkar.
Source: PTI
The chairperson of Adani Group, India’s prominent and billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani will also be present at Ram Mandir inauguration.
Source: PTI
Renowned Indian conglomerate, a philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata will also be present on the day of the Ram Mandir consecration.
Source: PTI
The guest list for consecration ceremony includes another influential industrialists Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and the Managing Director of the Reliance Industries.
Source: PTI