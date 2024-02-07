January 19, 2024

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Photos Of Ram Mandir

The idol of Ram Lalla is adorned with symbols such as Swastik, OM, Chakra, and Gada, with the auspicious sign of Sun at his forehead

Source: Republic TV

4.25-foot or 51-inch idol of five-year-old Lord Ram can be seen standing with a golden bow and arrow in his hand



The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a unique amalgamation of traditional architecture and modern scientific innovation



team from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) contributed to the design modifications, ensuring the temple's resilience against fire and floods



The temple's foundation, featuring a 15 m thick layer of rolled compacted concrete with 56 layers of fly ash, dust and chemicals, ensures stability and strength



Ram Temple, a symbol of unity, blends materials and craftsmanship from across India



