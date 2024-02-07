January 14, 2024
Gallery Dedicated to PM Modi to Open on January 16 at 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya'
A gallery dedicated to PM Modi is set to open on January 16, 2024, at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi, as he approaches the completion of his second term in May 2024.
Source: Republic
The President of India is scheduled to be the first official visitor to the PM Modi gallery on January 15, after which it will be open to the public.
The gallery features archives of e-PMs, spanning from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh. PM Modi’s early life is depicted, along with his key achievements from both his tenures
Highlights of the PM Modi Gallery include Good Governance, Chandrayaan 3, Rising India, Environment, and Jan Bhagidari (for the people, with the people), each showcased in different segments.
The gallery has one inner circle where PM Modi’s personal life and political journey over the decades are visually depicted, while the outer circle showcases key achievements of the last 10 years.
The gallery encapsulates PM Modi's vision on various aspects, providing a holistic approach from domestic policy to foreign policy and from the strategic front to the security front.
