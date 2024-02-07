January 11, 2024
In pics | Atal Setu shines ahead of Jan 12 inauguration by PM Modi
The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu is named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12.
Source: X/@mygovindia
The 21.8 km bridge has six lanes and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore.
The Atal Setu originates from Sewri in Mumbai and ends in Raigad district's Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka.
The bridge has shortened between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from 2 hours to just 20 minutes.
