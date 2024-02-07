January 22, 2024
In Pics: Flag Hoisted at Mission Peak as California Celebrates the Inauguration of Ram Mandir
As India witnessed the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir, Indians in California went on to celebrate the historic day by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and waving saffron flags.
Source: Republic
To commemorate the event, Indians in California hoisted a saffron flag at the peak of one of the most popular hiking spots called Mission Peak in San Francisco.
Source: Republic
In the Bay Area of the Californian city, the Indian community got together and chanted "Jai Shri Ram" to commemorate the event. After a 500-year-long struggle, Ram Mandir was inaugurated in Ayodhya.
Source: Republic
From the US to Nepal, Hindus got together to commemorate the Pran Prathishta ceremony miles away from where it is being commemorated.
Source: Republic
In Norwalk, Southern California, people beat dhols and dance to its beats, referring to the grand celebration as "Second Diwali".
Source: Republic