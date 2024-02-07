January 22, 2024

In PICS: ‘Mukhya Yajman’ PM Modi Performs ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ritual at Ram Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consecrated Ram Lalla's idol at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today

Source: ANI

PM Modi entered the newly-constructed Ram Mandir with 'Silver Chattar' in hand

PM Modi took Sankalp as he began pran pratistha rituals inside the garbh-grih of Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir

PM Modi performed Aarti of Lord Ram Lalla

PM Modi did 'Dandvat Pranam' after the pran pratishtha ceremony

PM Modi broke his 11-day fast after completion of pran pratishtha rituals

