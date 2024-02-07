January 22, 2024
IN PICS: 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya Soaks in Joy as Millions Celebrate Ram Lalla's Homecoming
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and other dignitaries.
Source: Republic
The much-awaited event witnessed a grand celebration with IAF choppers showering petals on temple premises.
Ram Lalla’s idol was consecrated at the temple during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
The rituals for Pran Pratishtha were performed during the 84-second long Sanjeevani Yog, believed to be the most sacred of the 'Abhijit Muhurat', which began at 12:29:03pm and ended at 12:30:35pm.
During the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityananth, UP Governor Anandiben Patel.
