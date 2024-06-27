 Meet Ayesha Thapar Wife of Highest Paid Indian Origin CEO Nikesh | Republic World
Isha Bhandari

Meet Ayesha Thapar Wife of Highest Paid Indian Origin CEO Nikesh Arora

Nikesh Arora is married to the granddaughter of business tycoon Karam Chan Thapar, Ayesha Thapar.

Source: Instagram

Ayesha Thapar is a successful restaurateur in the United States and the scion of leading Indian business conglomerate the Thapar Group.

Source: Instagram

Ayesha Thapar is the Managing Director of real-estate giant Indian City Properties Limited.

Source: Instagram

Ayesha Thapar’s family business began from coal trading earned massive wealth through different business interests in textiles (JCT Limited), real estate (Indian City Properties), education and tradin

Source: Instagram

Ayesha Thapar's family also owned the Oriental Bank of Commerce at one time. The KCT Group is currently helmed by Ayesha’s father Vikram Thapar and brother Varun Thapar.

Source: Instagram

Ayesha Thapar did her schooling from Delhi’s Modern School before graduating in economics from Wellesley College.

Source: Instagram