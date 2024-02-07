January 22, 2024
Photos | PM Modi Performs Rituals in Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla at the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya
Source: Republic
Dressed in a golden kurta, cream dhoti, and patka, PM Modi walked into the sanctum sanctorum, holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta, adding a touch of traditional grace to the occasion.
Source: Republic
Having reached Ayodhya earlier in the day, PM Modi expressed his sentiments on the divine moment in a post on social media.
Source: Republic
In a deeply reverent and historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi humbly did a 'Sashtang Dandvat Pranam' before Ram Lalla, following the auspicious 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple.
Source: Republic
Offering prayers before the idol of Ram Lalla, PM Modi remarked, "It is a matter of great privilege to be part of this divine programme."
Source: Republic
A general view of the audience during the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya captured the collective sense of reverence and celebration that surrounded this historic event.
Source: Republic
Ram Mandir's ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya marked the culmination of a centuries-long struggle as Hindus across the nation celebrated the occasion in their own way.
Source: Republic
Flower were also showered ahead of the Pran Pratishtha from IAF chopper over Ram temple,and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants were recited.
