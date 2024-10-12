PM Internship Scheme 2024: Features, Application Process, Employment Benefits

The PM Internship Scheme 2024 offers 12-month internships in reputed companies, creating up to 1.25 lakh job opportunities in FY 2024-25 for Indian youth.
Young students will get the opportunity to work with Wipro, PepsiCo, and Mahindra and gain experience.
Companies are selected based on their CSR expenditures from the last 3 years. Interns are chosen based on qualifications and their application details.
Registration begins on October 12, 2024, at 5 pm on the official portal of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme.
To apply visit the official portal, pminternship.mca.gov.in, and register by filling out the necessary information.
Age limit for PM Internship Scheme is 21-24 years and applicants must hold a diploma, ITI certificate, or a degree in fields like B.A., B.Com., B.Sc., etc.
Duration of the internships is 12 months, with 500 companies participating.
Interns will receive ₹5,000/month (₹500 from the company, ₹4,500 from the government), a one-time ₹6,000 allowance for expenses, and insurance coverage under government schemes.
The scheme aims to tackle unemployment by providing real-world work experience, benefiting up to 10 million youths over the next five years.
Successful candidates will begin their 12-month internships, gaining valuable experience in various sectors and helping boost their employability in the competitive job market
