January 14, 2024
PM Modi Feeds Cows at His Delhi Residence on Makar Sankranti | Pictures
PM Modi was seen feeding his cows at his residence on Makar Sankranti at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.
Source: ANI
PM Modi fed tufts of grass to his cows which is considered to bring immense blessing when done on Makar Sankranti.
Source: ANI
PM Modi has several cows of the Punganur breed. It is the world's smallest humped cattle breed but has a high fat content in its milk.
Source: ANI
The PM's most recent pic with cows went viral on December 31, 2023 when the cattle were spotted on the lawn of his residence.
Source: ANI