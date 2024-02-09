February 9, 2024

In photos: PM Modi's lunchtime Bonhmoie with MPs Inside Parliament Canteen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed a casual lunch with Members of Parliament at the Parliament canteen on Friday

Source: ANI

Among those who dined with him were BJP MPs Heena Gavit, S.Phangnon Konyak, TDP MP Rammohan Naidu, BSP MP Ritesh Pandey, and BJD MP Sasmit Patra

Source: ANI

Sources revealed that the MPs received the invitation for the informal gathering around 2:30 pm via phone call

Source: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the MPs can be seen enjoying the lunch

Source: ANI

