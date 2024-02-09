February 9, 2024
In photos: PM Modi's lunchtime Bonhmoie with MPs Inside Parliament Canteen
Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed a casual lunch with Members of Parliament at the Parliament canteen on Friday
Source: ANI
Among those who dined with him were BJP MPs Heena Gavit, S.Phangnon Konyak, TDP MP Rammohan Naidu, BSP MP Ritesh Pandey, and BJD MP Sasmit Patra
Sources revealed that the MPs received the invitation for the informal gathering around 2:30 pm via phone call
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the MPs can be seen enjoying the lunch
